Iwakuni radio news story of "Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2019 07:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57465
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106698261.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Hometown:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT