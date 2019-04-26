(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Radio)

    Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.26.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Campbell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of "Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2019 07:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57465
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106698261.mp3
    Length: 00:01:33
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
    Hometown: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atomic bomb survivor builds relationships with MCAS Iwakuni residents (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    relationships
    Smiles
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Awareness
    Learning
    Peace
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Education
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    friendships
    bonds
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Happiness
    Yamaguchi
    cultural adaptation
    World Peace
    Hiroshima Peace Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT