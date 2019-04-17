Iwakuni radio news story of "CLC-36 builds comradery through training (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2019 00:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57377
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106688846.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|CARY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|OROVILLE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|VERO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLC-36 builds comradery through training (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT