Tinker Talks - Remembering the OKC Bombing with Fire and Rescue members

Welcome to Tinker Talks. This month we sit down with three members of the Tinker fire and rescue units who responded the day of the bombing 24 years-ago and remain at Tinker today. We talk about that horrific day and how it has impacted their lives, professionally and personally. This is the first time the three have spoken publicly about their experience and are the last three firefighters at Tinker that were involved with the search, rescue and recovery efforts.



