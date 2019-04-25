(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Remembering the OKC Bombing with Fire and Rescue members

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. This month we sit down with three members of the Tinker fire and rescue units who responded the day of the bombing 24 years-ago and remain at Tinker today. We talk about that horrific day and how it has impacted their lives, professionally and personally. This is the first time the three have spoken publicly about their experience and are the last three firefighters at Tinker that were involved with the search, rescue and recovery efforts.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2019
    Date Posted: 04.25.2019 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Firefighting
    Air Force
    firefighters
    Tinker
    Fire and Rescue
    AFSC
    OKC Bombing

