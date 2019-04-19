Raven Conversations: Army Education Programs with Maj Eric Flowers

On this episode we talk to Maj Eric Flowers, the state education programs officer. If you are interested in learning more about the Army National Guard education programs please visit their web page: https://www.mil.wa.gov/national-guard/army-guard/education



Email: Ng.wa.waarng.list.per-education@mail.mil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WAARNGEducationIncentives/

You can also contact their office at these numbers:

State Education Services Officer (253) 512-1324

State Incentives Manager (253) 512-8984

State GI Bill Manager (253) 512-8435

State Education Services Specialist (253) 512-8931



If you're interested in guest co-hosting the program please email Sara: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil