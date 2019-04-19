(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Army Education Programs with Maj Eric Flowers

    Raven Conversations: Army Education Programs with Maj Eric Flowers

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    On this episode we talk to Maj Eric Flowers, the state education programs officer. If you are interested in learning more about the Army National Guard education programs please visit their web page: https://www.mil.wa.gov/national-guard/army-guard/education

    Email: Ng.wa.waarng.list.per-education@mail.mil
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WAARNGEducationIncentives/
    You can also contact their office at these numbers:
    State Education Services Officer (253) 512-1324
    State Incentives Manager (253) 512-8984
    State GI Bill Manager (253) 512-8435
    State Education Services Specialist (253) 512-8931

    If you're interested in guest co-hosting the program please email Sara: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

