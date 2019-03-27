(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines participate in annual CBRN training (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines participate in annual CBRN training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.27.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    : Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni Marines participate in annual CBRN training (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2019
    Date Posted: 04.11.2019 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57165
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106626834.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines participate in annual CBRN training (Radio), by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    protection
    Japan
    safety
    American Forces Network
    qualification
    mask
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    gear
    Pacific
    gas mask
    United States Marine Corps
    gas
    protective
    gas chamber
    CBRN
    Iwakuni
    standards
    confidence
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    equipment
    US Marines
    readiness
    high definition
    training
    annual
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    participate
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    individual
    chamber
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT