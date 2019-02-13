Date Taken: 02.13.2019 Date Posted: 04.10.2019 01:50 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57149 Filename: 1904/DOD_106624001.mp3 Length: 00:12:19 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cpl Jason Kolela A.K.A K-Dog - 190213 (Radio Show), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.