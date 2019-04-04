(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni City, MCAS Iwakuni welcome U.S. Women’s National Softball Team for Olympic Games pre-training (Radio)

    Iwakuni City, MCAS Iwakuni welcome U.S. Women’s National Softball Team for Olympic Games pre-training (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “Iwakuni City, MCAS Iwakuni welcome U.S. Women’s National Softball Team for Olympic Games pre-training (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2019
    Date Posted: 04.08.2019 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57121
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106615147.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni City, MCAS Iwakuni welcome U.S. Women’s National Softball Team for Olympic Games pre-training (Radio), by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sports
    Japan
    softball
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    welcome
    HD
    Pacific
    practice
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    preparation
    community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Olympics
    US Marines
    high definition
    training
    teamwork
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    visiting
    Yamaguchi
    Kizuna stadium
    Atago Hills Sports Complex
    U.S. Women’s National Softball Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT