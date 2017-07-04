(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    104th Cavalry Song

    104th Cavalry Song

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2017

    Audio by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox 

    28th Infantry Division

    104th Cavalry Regiment song performed by the 28th Infantry Division Band

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Cavalry Song, by LTC Keith Hickox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Infantry Division
    104th Cavalry Regiment

