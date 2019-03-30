Iwakuni radio news story of "MCAS Iwakuni community supports each other through colors (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2019 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57081
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106605000.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni community supports each other through colors (Radio), by LCpl Katie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT