Date Taken: 04.01.2019 Date Posted: 04.04.2019 03:57 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57080 Filename: 1903/DOD_106604954.mp3 Length: 00:01:02 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chiefs, Senior Chiefs, Master Chiefs celebrate 126th Birthday (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.