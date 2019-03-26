552 Air Control Wing commander talks mission, major accomplishments, and partnership

We sit down with the commander of the 552 Air Control Wing for a discussion about the important strategic mission and major accomplishments last year. There is also discussion of our long-standing partnership with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Also as his time winds down...what's next for the colonel?
