In this second part of a two episode series about disasters, the commander of the Washington Air National Guard, Brigadier General Jeremy Horn, sits down with us to talk about all the options available to people in order to prepare for a catastrophic natural disaster.
Some of the things we talked about are how to put together a two-week survival kit, making a communications plan for your family and connecting with your neighbors.
Get prepared at:
mil.wa.gov/preparedness
Email public affairs for your story ideas:
jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil
This work, Raven Conversations: Part 2 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with BG Jeremy Horn, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
