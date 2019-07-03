(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Part 2 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with BG Jeremy Horn

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this second part of a two episode series about disasters, the commander of the Washington Air National Guard, Brigadier General Jeremy Horn, sits down with us to talk about all the options available to people in order to prepare for a catastrophic natural disaster.

    Some of the things we talked about are how to put together a two-week survival kit, making a communications plan for your family and connecting with your neighbors.

    Get prepared at:
    mil.wa.gov/preparedness

    Email public affairs for your story ideas:
    jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil

    TAGS

    podcast
    emergency management
    preparedness
    national guard
    washington national guard

