Tinker Talks - Big Rocks update with installation commander

This month we sit down with 72 Air Base Wing commander, Col. Kenyon Bell and discuss important construction updates including those that have impacted traffic. We also take a look at the "Big Rocks" coming in the next few months and hear about the commanders leadership philosophy. All this and more on this month's Tinker Talks.

Please make sure to subscribe, download and "LIKE" us on iTunes, and feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you'd like to hear.

Follow us on social media @tinkerairforcebase