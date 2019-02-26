(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Big Rocks update with installation commander

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This month we sit down with 72 Air Base Wing commander, Col. Kenyon Bell and discuss important construction updates including those that have impacted traffic. We also take a look at the "Big Rocks" coming in the next few months and hear about the commanders leadership philosophy. All this and more on this month's Tinker Talks.
