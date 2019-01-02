(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Speeding

    Speeding

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.01.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Sara Abrego 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production (Category 2) for AFN Iwakuni about speeding on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.25.2019 01:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56462
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106480910.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speeding, by Sgt Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    speeding
    iwakuni
    power1757

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT