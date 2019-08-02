(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On The Horizon Episode 6

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.08.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nelson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ADM Foggo, in his first podcast in 2019, discusses how the U.S. Navy is working with our African partners, his concerns about China's growing influence in the region, and his thoughts on the new National Security Council's Africa Strategy.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2019
    Date Posted: 02.10.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:16
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa
    Adm. James G. Foggo III

