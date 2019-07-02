Raven Conversations: MOS Spotlight - Linguists and Military Intelligence

In this episode we bring you the first in a series of shows dedicated to the different MOSs and AFSCs in the Washington National Guard. We will have a guest on who is in a certain job field to talk all about it, what it's like and what people can look forward to if they are interested in going that route in their careers.



Before battles are fought and targets are destroyed, critical information needs to be gathered about our adversaries in order for our military leaders to make informed decisions. The majority of that information is gathered from foreign language sources.



Staff Sergeants David Larson and Kurt Erickson are both intelligence professionals with foreign language skills. Larson speaks Japanese and Erickson speaks Russian. We talk about how they train and excel in their language, the different countries they've traveled to for language immersion training, the valuable world-class education they received from the Defense Language Institute, and most importantly how they use their language skills to gather vital foreign intel needed to make critical wartime decisions.



