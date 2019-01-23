(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni Elementary school hosts Science Night for students, family (Radio)

    Iwakuni Elementary school hosts Science Night for students, family (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.23.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of "Iwakuni Elementary school hosts Science Night for students, family (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 01.29.2019 20:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56136
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106403757.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SUGAR GROVE, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Elementary school hosts Science Night for students, family (Radio), by LCpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    families
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    science
    learning
    United States Marine Corps
    erosion
    architecture
    Iwakuni
    DODEA
    Navy
    students
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    science night
    finger prints
    Yamaguchi
    beakers
    Iwakuni Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT