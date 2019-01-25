Raven Conversations: What we're doing to prep for wildfire season with Col Kevin McMahan

There are a couple proposed legislation that are making their way through state government in Olympia. Both are very beneficial to our Guardsmen.



One is HB 1137 which would raise Guard state active duty pay to meet our current state minimum wage or an amount equal to the rates established by the national wildfire coordinating group, whichever is greater.



The other is SB 5197 which creates the Washington National Guard postsecondary education grant program. This bill would, when combined with other education benefits like the GI Bill, make postsecondary education free for any state college or university.



If you would like to pledge your support for these bills, you can head over to



https://leg.wa.gov



There you can find your representative and send them an email.



Our conversation on today's show is with Col. Kevin McMahan. He is the Director of Joint Operations in the Joint Operations Center. We talk about how we prepare for wildfire season, how we train and how we are able to predict just how bad the fire season will be.



As always send your story ideas to jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil