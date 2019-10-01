Raven Conversations: New Year, New Me – Yoga and ultra-running

Happy New Year! Welcome to 2019. In this episode, Sara and Jason talk with two people in our organization who are making strides to spread the joy of healthy living and exercising.



Master Sgt. Samantha Stewart is a Retention Office Manager in the 194th Wing in the Air National Guard, and she is also a certified yoga instructor. She holds one-hour yoga sessions in building 109, the 194th Wing auditorium, at 1115. The classes are free and open to service members and Camp Murray employees.



Check out Master Sgt. Stewart on Instagram and Facebook: @samanthastewartyoga. She can be reached by email at samantha.r.stewart13.mil@mail.mil.



1st Lt. Krosby Keller. He is an Air Battle Manager at the 225th Air Defense Squadron in the Western Air Defense Sector. And he is also an avid ultra runner. Most people think of long distance running in terms of marathon or 26.2 miles. Ultra running goes even further. 50, 100 even 200 miles! Sara is an ultra runner herself and boy, did they have a lot to talk about.



Original music by Matthew Tomaszewski. You can hear some of his other works at www.metaessence.net



As always, send your story ideas to me, Jason Kriess at jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil.