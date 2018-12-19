(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.19.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ADM Foggo discusses various topics to include highlights from this year, the Great Power Competition with Russia’s resurgence in and around Europe and China’s growing influence in Africa. In addition, we will talk about Dynamic Force Employment and a recent conference attended by our African Partners.

