    On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.30.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The first edition of the new monthly U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa podcast series “On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters,” featuring Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy.

    The episode focuses on Foggo’s background, his personal and professional connection Europe, and his five main focus areas.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Podcast
    NAVEUR
    NAVAF
    Europe
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa
    Adm. James G. Foggo III

