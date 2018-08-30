On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters

The first edition of the new monthly U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa podcast series “On the Horizon; Navigating the European and African Theaters,” featuring Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy.



The episode focuses on Foggo’s background, his personal and professional connection Europe, and his five main focus areas.