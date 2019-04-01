Iwakuni radio news story of “MCAS Iwakuni commanding officer attends New Year gathering (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2019 22:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55866
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106354878.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni commanding officer attends New Year gathering (Radio), by Cpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT