A podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation. Captured by the 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, this podcast shares stories, updates and insights on Tinker Air Force Base.
Episode 4: New year, new you
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2019 12:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55854
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106354320.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:37
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Tinker Talks" - New year, new you, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT