Date Taken: 01.02.2019 Date Posted: 01.01.2019 20:38 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55501 Filename: 1901/DOD_106347457.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: 02 January 2019, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.