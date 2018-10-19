(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shopping Cart Theft (TFN Full Production, Radio Spot)

    Shopping Cart Theft (TFN Full Production, Radio Spot)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot written to combat theft of shopping carts from the MCAS Iwakuni Commissary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2018
    Date Posted: 12.27.2018 20:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55439
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106334960.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shopping Cart Theft (TFN Full Production, Radio Spot), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Commissary
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Spots
    Shopping Carts
    POQ Submission
    Radio Spots
    TFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT