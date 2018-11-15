Date Taken: 11.15.2018 Date Posted: 12.27.2018 20:44 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55436 Filename: 1812/DOD_106334951.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MOLD REMOVER FULL PRODUCTION, by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.