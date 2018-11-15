Radio spot for removing mold in the barracks or housing.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2018 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55436
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106334951.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOLD REMOVER FULL PRODUCTION, by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT