    September 2018 NAVSTA Rota 1000 lb and 500 lb Club Challenge

    SPAIN

    09.19.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Station Rota's Fitness Center encouraged service members to test their strength with the upcoming 1000 & 500 lb club weightlifting challenge. Service members from all branches pushed their muslces to the limit in hopes of joining an elite class of weightlifting. The Fitness Center promotes healthy living and overall physical wellness by teaching the importance of regular and safe exercise techniques.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 2018 NAVSTA Rota 1000 lb and 500 lb Club Challenge, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

