Raven Conversations: The Washington Youth Academy

In this show we take you inside the Washington Youth Academy. It is a FREE life intervention, credit recovery program and any resident of Washington state can attend between the ages of 16-18. The academy recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary. This program has quite simply, changed lives. But the program is not easy. They wake up a 4:45 AM, they do physical training, rain or shine, they learn military drill and ceremony, they have a rank structure with platoons and squad leaders and first sergeants. They live there, they sleep there, and they build life long friendships there. They also go to school. There are high school teachers just like your typical high school. They can earn back as much as 8 credits which go on their high school transcripts and can bring them back on track to graduate with their peers. We sat down with three cadets currently attending the academy. You will hear it directly from their mouths what it’s like and how they feel about the school, the cadre who provide the fair but tough love and just how much the academy has put them on the path to living a productive and goal oriented life.



Follow the Washington Youth Academy on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonYouthAcademy



YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6wkS7NMl5KYr0EQUQDpudQ/videos



How to apply to the Washington Youth Academy:



https://mil.wa.gov/youth-academy/how-to-apply



Visit the Washington Youth Academy Foundation:



https://www.wyafoundation.org/