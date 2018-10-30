(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Tinker Talks" - Col. Trinkle talks TRICARE

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2018

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation. Captured by the 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, this podcast shares stories, updates and insights on Tinker Air Force Base.

    Episode 2: Col. Trinkle talks TRICARE

    Date Taken: 10.30.2018
    Date Posted: 12.04.2018 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:25
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Tinker Talks" - Col. Trinkle talks TRICARE, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRICARE
    FEDVIP

