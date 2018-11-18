Date Taken: 11.18.2018 Date Posted: 11.29.2018 22:28 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54897 Filename: 1811/DOD_106256331.mp3 Length: 00:01:09 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni community enjoy I-Festa (Radio), by Cpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.