Date Taken: 09.07.2018 Date Posted: 11.26.2018 18:54 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54791 Filename: 1811/DOD_106247012.mp3 Length: 00:21:14 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, September 7th Suicide Prevention Interview, by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.