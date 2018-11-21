Raven Conversations: Talking with CW3 Scott Pierson with the 133rd Army Band and the 10th CST responds to suspicious package in Olympia

In this episode Jason and Sara sit down with the commander of the 133rd Army Band, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Pierson. He’s been leading the band for more than eleven years now and has nothing but good things to say about his soldiers and their dedication to spreading the joy of music wherever they go. Follow the 133rd Army Band on their Facebook page:



https://www.facebook.com/133dArmyBand/



In the second half of the show we talk with three members of the 10th Civil Support Team, Major Wesley Watson, Staff Sgt. Ian Crocker and Warrant Officer Dan Jones. Those three, along with other members of the team, were called to the state Capitol in Olympia on November 5th to inspect the contents of a suspicious package that was discovered at the Jefferson Building. Read about the incident here:



https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article221156910.html



