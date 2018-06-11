In this episode Jason and Sara sit down with the big boss himself, Major General Bret Daugherty. He talks about his career, his vision for the Washington National Guard and some of his most pressing topics that he’s working on.
As always send story ideas and podcast feedback to Jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil
www.facebook.com/washingtonguard
www.instagram.com/wanationalguard
www.twitter.com/wanationalguard
www.youtube.com/user/wanationalguardpao
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2018 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54548
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106191959.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:22
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Raven Conversations: The Big Boss: Chatting with the TAG, by SFC Jason Kriess and MAJ Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT