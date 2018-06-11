Raven Conversations: The Big Boss: Chatting with the TAG

In this episode Jason and Sara sit down with the big boss himself, Major General Bret Daugherty. He talks about his career, his vision for the Washington National Guard and some of his most pressing topics that he’s working on.





As always send story ideas and podcast feedback to Jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil



