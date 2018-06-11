(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: The Big Boss: Chatting with the TAG

    Raven Conversations: The Big Boss: Chatting with the TAG

    11.06.2018

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Maj. Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Jason and Sara sit down with the big boss himself, Major General Bret Daugherty. He talks about his career, his vision for the Washington National Guard and some of his most pressing topics that he’s working on.


    As always send story ideas and podcast feedback to Jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil

    www.facebook.com/washingtonguard
    www.instagram.com/wanationalguard
    www.twitter.com/wanationalguard
    www.youtube.com/user/wanationalguardpao

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: The Big Boss: Chatting with the TAG, by SFC Jason Kriess and MAJ Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    national guard
    washington national guard
    raven conversations

