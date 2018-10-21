Date Taken: 10.21.2018 Date Posted: 11.06.2018 21:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54505 Filename: 1811/DOD_106188436.mp3 Length: 00:01:10 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni service members share American Halloween with Ekimae Hoikuen preschoolers (Radio), by Cpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.