(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Athoc Emergency Mass Alert (TFN Spot)

    Athoc Emergency Mass Alert (TFN Spot)

    JAPAN

    09.21.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Spot to raise awareness and inform residents of the existence of the Athoc Emergency Mass Alert System.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2018
    Date Posted: 10.29.2018 21:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54407
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106164128.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athoc Emergency Mass Alert (TFN Spot), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    Spot
    Athoc

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT