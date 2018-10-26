Spot to combat cooking inside barracks rooms.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2018 21:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54406
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106164127.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cooking at the Barracks (TFN Spot), by PFC Katie Curtis and Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT