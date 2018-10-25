(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Talking Cyber Security with Col. Kenneth Borchers

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Maj. Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this show, Jason sits down with Deborah Discolo with the Joint Services Support (JSS) on Camp Murray. The JSS is a veritable one-stop shop for service member resources. Everything from financial and tax advice to job seeking classes to rock painting. Yes, rock painting. And all free of charge. In armories all across the state there are family assistance specialists there waiting to help you out with anything you may need.

    In the second part of the show, Sara and Jason talk with Col. Kenneth Borchers, commander of the 252nd Cyberspace Operations Group. Many of the members that make up the 252nd come from the giants in Washington's technology industry – Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc. They talk about cyber security, the unit's recent work securing our election system and no, the Cyber Awareness Challenge is not going anywhere.

    Follow the JSS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JSSWA

    Watch Governor Inslee/Secretary of State Wyman's news conference featuring Col. Kenneth Borchers: https://www.tvw.org/watch/?eventID=2018101044

    As always send story ideas and podcast feedback to Jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil

    www.facebook.com/washingtonguard
    www.instagram.com/wanationalguard
    www.twitter.com/wanationalguard
    www.youtube.com/user/wanationalguardpao

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Talking Cyber Security with Col. Kenneth Borchers, by SFC Jason Kriess and MAJ Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    cyber security
    national guard
    washington national guard

