Raven Conversations: Talking Cyber Security with Col. Kenneth Borchers

In this show, Jason sits down with Deborah Discolo with the Joint Services Support (JSS) on Camp Murray. The JSS is a veritable one-stop shop for service member resources. Everything from financial and tax advice to job seeking classes to rock painting. Yes, rock painting. And all free of charge. In armories all across the state there are family assistance specialists there waiting to help you out with anything you may need.



In the second part of the show, Sara and Jason talk with Col. Kenneth Borchers, commander of the 252nd Cyberspace Operations Group. Many of the members that make up the 252nd come from the giants in Washington’s technology industry – Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc. They talk about cyber security, the unit’s recent work securing our election system and no, the Cyber Awareness Challenge is not going anywhere.



