    Blue Grit Episode 3 Major (Ret.) Kat Portillo

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2018

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    The Blue Grit Podcast features conversations with current and former military leaders, mental health experts, elite athletes, veterans and other individuals who have overcome significant adversity. Each podcast highlights tactics, techniques and procedures guests used to overcome profound challenges and how those TTPs may be employed to help service members internalize the message of growth and recovery. As a corollary, The Blue Grit Podcast aims to increase awareness of psychological health and assist in de-stigmatizing mental illness and promote emotional well-being.

    Episode 3 features Major (Ret.) Kat Portillo, a once a competitive athlete, she is forced to overcome severe physical limitations every hour of the day, after a brutal auto accident left her paralyzed from her neck down.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

