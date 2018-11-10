(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Leadership with CMSgt Trish Almond

    Raven Conversations: Leadership with CMSgt Trish Almond

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2018

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode, Jason and Sara talk with Chief Master Sgt. Trish Almond. CMSgt. Almond is the senior enlisted leader of the Washington National Guard and adviser to the adjutant general. They talk about her career, the various programs she oversees and her philosophy on leadership.

    If you have a story idea, have a question or would like more info on the Washington National Guard, send an email to jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil. We would love to answer your question on the show!

    2018 Turkey Drop information: https://jssturkeydrop2018.eventbrite.com or phone: 1-800-364-7492

    Trunk or Treat information: Robbin Seeberger email: robbin.a.seeberger.ctr@mail.mil or phone: 253-512-7985

    Link to the employee survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ees18main

    Date Taken: 10.11.2018
    Date Posted: 10.11.2018
    Category: Newscasts
