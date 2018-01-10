KFOR Multi-National Battle Group - East Task Force EOD NCOIC SFC Nicholas Carman is interviewed on AFN Radio's the Joe Show about his mission clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2018 04:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53984
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106085450.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Radio Joe Show - TF EOD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT