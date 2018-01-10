(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Radio Joe Show - TF EOD

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.01.2018

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    KFOR Multi-National Battle Group - East Task Force EOD NCOIC SFC Nicholas Carman is interviewed on AFN Radio's the Joe Show about his mission clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018 04:12
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Joe Show - TF EOD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    USAREUR
    Multi-National Battle Group - East
    STRONGEUROPE

