Raven Conversations: Episode 1

Welcome! This is our first ever Washington Military Department podcast. Hosted by Jason Kriess and Joe Siemandel from the public affairs office on Camp Murray. We will dive in to the latest news and events going on around the Washington National Guard. We will also have on special guests who will give us insights into major news stories and to talk about the many services and benefits that we have as service members.



In this inaugural episode Joe and I talk about the State Partnership Program – what it is and why it’s a major benefit to our state. We talk the recent change of command ceremony for 1st Battalion, 303rd Cavalry Regiment.



Our special guest is Peter Grilley with the WNG State Historical Society. We talk about Brig. Gen. Maurice Thompson, former adjutant general, and how Peter came across some historic artifacts from Thompson’s estate.



If you have a story to share or have a question for us send an email to: jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil



Visit the museum website: http://www.waguardmuseum.org/

Museum hours: Mon. thru Fri. 9 am to 3 pm at building 2 (The Arsenal)



State Partnership Program website: https://mil.wa.gov/national-guard/state-partnership-program



Washington Military Department website: https://mil.wa.gov/



