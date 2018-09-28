(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 1

    Raven Conversations: Episode 1

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2018

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Welcome! This is our first ever Washington Military Department podcast. Hosted by Jason Kriess and Joe Siemandel from the public affairs office on Camp Murray. We will dive in to the latest news and events going on around the Washington National Guard. We will also have on special guests who will give us insights into major news stories and to talk about the many services and benefits that we have as service members.

    In this inaugural episode Joe and I talk about the State Partnership Program – what it is and why it’s a major benefit to our state. We talk the recent change of command ceremony for 1st Battalion, 303rd Cavalry Regiment.

    Our special guest is Peter Grilley with the WNG State Historical Society. We talk about Brig. Gen. Maurice Thompson, former adjutant general, and how Peter came across some historic artifacts from Thompson’s estate.

    Links:

    If you have a story to share or have a question for us send an email to: jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil

    Visit the museum website: http://www.waguardmuseum.org/
    Museum hours: Mon. thru Fri. 9 am to 3 pm at building 2 (The Arsenal)

    State Partnership Program website: https://mil.wa.gov/national-guard/state-partnership-program

    Washington Military Department website: https://mil.wa.gov/

    WNG Social Media Accounts:

    www.facebook.com/washingtonguard
    www.twitter.com/wanationalguard
    www.instagram.com/wanationalguard
    www.youtube.com/user/wanationalguardpao

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2018
    Date Posted: 09.28.2018 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53953
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106079131.mp3
    Length: 00:34:24
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

