Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni students visit Higashi Elementary School (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2018 22:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53911
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106073395.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni students visit Higashi Elementary School (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT