    MCAS Iwakuni community gets a taste of Japan’s way of life (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.12.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni community gets a taste of Japan’s way of life (Package/Pkg)".

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2018
    Date Posted: 09.20.2018 01:03
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni community gets a taste of Japan's way of life (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    culture
    fish
    American Forces Network
    food
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    friendship
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    squid
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    octopus
    differences

