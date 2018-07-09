Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni residents honor those who gave their lives on 9/11(Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2018 20:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53715
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106008372.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|POLAND, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni residents honor those who gave their lives on 9/11 (Radio), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT