(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni’s youth learn commitment through swimming (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni’s youth learn commitment through swimming (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.05.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni’s youth learn commitment through swimming (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2018
    Date Posted: 09.13.2018 20:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53701
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106002862.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni’s youth learn commitment through swimming (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    compete
    splash
    Japan
    pool
    dedication
    American Forces Network
    coaches
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    swimming
    United States Marine Corps
    Judges
    commitment
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    competitions
    competitive
    MARFORPAC
    tryouts
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    hard work
    Indoor Pool
    determination
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    IronWorks
    Yamaguchi
    swim team
    will power

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT