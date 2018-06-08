(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kids from MCAS Iwakuni learn swimming basics (Radio)

    Kids from MCAS Iwakuni learn swimming basics (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.06.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "Kids from MCAS Iwakuni learn swimming basics (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.09.2018 02:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53262
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105906990.mp3
    Length: 00:01:04
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: VISALIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids from MCAS Iwakuni learn swimming basics (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    home
    kids
    Japan
    pool
    parents
    teaching
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    swimming
    playing
    lessons
    learning
    United States Marine Corps
    Semper fit
    Aquatics
    Iwakuni
    children
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    exciting
    smiling
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Aquatics
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT