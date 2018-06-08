Date Taken: 08.06.2018 Date Posted: 08.09.2018 02:49 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53262 Filename: 1808/DOD_105906990.mp3 Length: 00:01:04 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: VISALIA, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kids from MCAS Iwakuni learn swimming basics (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.