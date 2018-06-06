(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20180606 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show)

    20180606 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    This is a live radio show from AFN Iwakuni. It is the PM Powerplay with the host Lance Cpl. Jason Kolela. This is the 1700 to 1800 hour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.09.2018 01:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53259
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105906933.mp3
    Length: 00:05:20
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20180606 PM Powerplay (Live Radio Show), by LCpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    Live Radio Show
    PM Powerplay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT