Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni students strengthen comradery through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2018 03:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53205
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105899379.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni students strengthen comradery through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT