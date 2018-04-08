Date Taken: 08.04.2018 Date Posted: 08.07.2018 02:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53196 Filename: 1808/DOD_105899160.mp3 Length: 00:00:54 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Local fireworks festival brightens sky for MCAS Iwakuni community (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.