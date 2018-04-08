Radio news story of "Local fireworks festival brightens sky for MCAS Iwakuni community (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2018 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53196
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105899160.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local fireworks festival brightens sky for MCAS Iwakuni community (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT