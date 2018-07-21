Date Taken: 07.21.2018 Date Posted: 07.30.2018 21:01 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53022 Filename: 1807/DOD_105862821.mp3 Length: 00:01:25 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Children from MCAS Iwakuni, the local community run track and field at new Go Go Field (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.